Shama Sikander recently turned 41 on August 4. The actress celebrated her birthday in Greece with her husband James Milliron. She recently had a candid conversation with ETimes TV during a live chat session, where she opened up about her marital life with her husband James.
Shama Sikander On Her Marital Life With Hubby James Milliron: We Are Like Boyfriend-Girlfriend
For the unversed, Shama Sikander and James Milliron tied the knot in March 2022. When asked about her marital life, Shama said that they are like boyfriend-girlfriend. She said, "The life challenges have been the same as before. Just a little bit more thought of responsibilities has arrived. We still love each other; we are like boyfriend-girlfriend. We go on dates. Our love has grown in so many years. I didn't think it was possible before. The meaning of love and passion changes with time. You understand each other, and appreciate each other much better than ever. In today's times, if someone sticks to you through thick and thin then nothing like it. That person shouldn't be allowed out of your life."
Interestingly, she also opened up about her birthday celebration in Greece. She said that she wanted to be close to nature. She revealed that Mykonos is her favourite place and she enjoyed every moment there. While speaking about the gift given by James Milliron, the actress said, "James gifts me so many things. He gifted himself, which is the biggest gift for me. There are a few material things, which he keeps gifting me. The biggest gift he has given me is the way he loves me, the way he is entirely there for me. He loves me the way I like to be loved. He does all the silly things I ask him to do. He likes to make me feel pampered." (sic)
Talking about Shama Sikander, the actress has worked in shows such as Yeh Meri Life Hai, CID, Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Visshwas, Seven, Baalveer and so on.
- Shama Sikander Ties The Knot With James Milliron, The Actress’ First Wedding Post Is All About Love
- Shama Sikander Opens Up About Her Wedding, Celebrates Bachelorette With Her Friends In Mumbai
- Shama Sikander & James Milliron To Get Married In March In Goa; Actress Reveals Details Of Their White Wedding
- Shama Sikander Says She Has Taken Botox Treatment & Not Undergone Any Plastic Surgery
- Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim & Other Actors Wish Fans Ramadan Mubarak
- Shama Sikander Admits To Attempting Suicide; Gives Suggestion To People Who Have Suicidal Tendencies
- Sushant’s Case: Can A Haunting Painting Trigger Mental Trauma? Shama Sikander Has THIS To Say
- Shama Sikander On Being Accused Of Going Under The Knife: You Have No Idea What I've Gone Through
- Shama Sikander On The Importance Of Being Vocal About Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Shama Sikander's Wedding With Fiancé James Milliron Is On Hold Due To Coronavirus Lockdown!
- Shama Sikander On Battling Depression & Bipolar Disorder: ‘I Overcame By Meditating & Going Within'
- Shama Sikander On COVID-19 Outbreak: I Would've Died If James Was Away; Can't Live Away From Him