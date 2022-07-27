The estranged couple announced their breakup separately after a picture of them started doing rounds on social media. This picture had led Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's fans to believe that they are still together, despite the breakup rumours doing rounds over the last six months. But Shamita and Raqesh have now cleared the air, by confirming that they have parted ways.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted ways after around 6 months of speculations. The estranged couple put rumours to rest and announced their breakup on their respective social media handles, with individual posts. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's announcement has left the loyal fans, who truly adored 'ShaRa' totally disheartened.

"I think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all," wrote Shamita Shetty in her statement.

Raqesh Bapat, on the other hand, took to his social media handles and wrote: "I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together. Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you."

To the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT, the first-ever online exclusive edition of the famous show Bigg Boss. The estranged couple later appeared together in Bigg Boss 15 as well. They will soon feature together in a romantic music video, which is expected to be released very soon.