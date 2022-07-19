Sharad Malhotra Calls Himself ‘Anti-Social’; Says ‘People Judge You On The Basis Of Your Likes And Followers’

Sharad Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Indian TV industry. The actor has an immense fan following on social media; however, he rarely shares something on his social media handles. He likes to stay away from social media, and only posts updates when it is required. His fans often complain about his inactiveness on social media.

Amidst all, Sharad Malhotra recently had a candid interaction with Pinkvilla, in which he revealed the reason behind his inactiveness on social media. He called himself 'anti-social' and said that he is just trying to make a little effort to be on the same. The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor said, "I am extremely anti-social on social media but the medium has become the "It." People judge you on the basis of your likes and followers, which is very shallow. I don't go with the trend but I am just trying to make a little effort to be seen on social media. I posted a picture of my music video with the hashtag DNH and everyone started asking, what is it about. So, that's my way of interacting with my fans. I am active when I am doing a project and I have to promote it. Apart from it, I am missing for days and days, and I get a lot of people messaging me that they hardly get to see me, some even say that I should deactivate my account. It's not possible to give everybody an explanation as to what I am doing and why. Everyone's gotten used to this pattern of mine."

Sharad also revealed that somebody messaged him on social media that around 20000 people have unfollowed him because he doesn't post pictures on his Instagram handle. The handsome hunk said that he can't force them at gunpoint. "If they've unfollowed me, it's their call. There are other millions of people who like to know what's happening in my life and they are happy with the few posts that I make. I would like to be a little more regular with my posts but it's too much of an effort for me. When there's a project happening, you will see me popping up a lot in your notifications," he added.

Talking about Sharad Malhotra, the actor has acted in TV shows such as Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, Muskaan, Naagin 5, Vidrohi and so on. He got married to Ripci Bhatia in 2019.