Shark Tank India 2: Everything About New Shark Amit Jain Who Replaced Ashneer Grover In The Show
After making a mark in the United States, the Indian franchise of the popular reality series Shark Tank debuted on Sony TV last year. Titled Shark Tank India, it showed entrepreneurs making business presentations to a group of investors called sharks.
The Indian adaptation featured Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar as sharks, who decide whether to invest in a company or not.
After a successful first season, Shark Tank India is all set to return with its second season on Sony TV from January 2, 2023. In the second season, almost everything would remain the same except the presence of BharatPe's former MD and co-founder Ashneer Grover.
He's not a part of Shark Tank India 2 and Amit Jain, a new shark, would be replacing him on the show. Here's all you need to know about him.
Who Is Amit Jain?
An alumnus of IIT Delhi, new shark Amit Jain is the CEO and co-founder of CarDekho.
Amit Jain’s Background
He started his career by working with Tata Consultancy Services as a software engineer and made his presence felt with his hard work.
Beginning Of CardDekho
Amit Jain, along with his brother Anurag, founded a software solutions company for businesses named GirnarSoft in 2017. After visiting a car exhibit in Delhi, the duo got the bright idea to start CarDekho.
TV Debut With Shark Tank India 2
After establishing a successful business currently valued in millions, Amit Jain is now all set to make his TV debut with Shark Tank India 2 as the new shark.
Amit Is Looking Forward To Mentor Budding Entrepreneurs
Taking to social media last month, Amit Jain shared his excitement about joining the panel of investors on the show and wrote, 'I have seen many ups and downs in my entrepreneurial journey but there's one thing I have never shied away from - experimenting with new things and doing my bit to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. Taking this philosophy forward, I am ready to place my bet on the spirit of entrepreneurship.'
