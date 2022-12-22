After the massive success of Shark Tank India’s first season last year, the makers of the popular reality show are coming up with a brand new season of the show. The first promo of Shark Tank India Season 2 is very well received by the viewers. Fans of the show are gearing up to see their favorite Sharks, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal back in action.
Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers Ask For Rs 5 Crores In Exchange For 5% Equity Leaving Sharks In Shock; WATCH
Meanwhile, the channel has now dropped a second promo which has added even more buzz and excitement amongst the audience. In the new sneak peak, we see a pitch made by the contestant that shocked all the judges. Anupam and Amit were also seen saying that the amount asked will be the highest pitch amount taken by any contestant to date in the history of the show’s India edition.
The entrepreneurs featured in the promo went ahead and asked for Rs 5 crore in exchange for 5% equity. They shared said that they run an ambulance service which has generated Rs 24 crore in revenue last year, with a 24% profit margin. This made Anupam question them as to why do even want any help from the Sharks for their venture.
The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Ab Pura India Samjhega Business ki Sahi Value kyun ki aaraha hai Shark Tank India Season 2 #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 starts 2nd Jan, Mon - Fri, 10 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television. #SharkTankIndiaSeason2OnSony.” Take a look!
Meanwhile, what is interesting to be noted is that a few fans of the show have been disappointed to hear that Ashneer Grover, who became a fan favorite due to his brash personality in season 1, would not be returning to the show. However, it seems like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to up the ante in spite of his absence from the show. Shark Tank India 2 is all set to premiere on January 2nd at 10 pm on Sony TV.
- Shark Tank India 2: Everything About New Shark Amit Jain Who Replaced Ashneer Grover In The Show
- Ashneer Grover Slams The Makers Of Shark Tank India; Says Bigg Boss Is For ‘Failures & Not Successful People’
- Ashneer Grover Recalls Not Being Able To Afford Salman Khan’s Rs 7.5 Crore Fee For An Endorsement Deal
- Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover Quits BharatPe; His Resignation Leads To Meme Fest On Twitter
- Shark Tank India: Pitchers Open Up About Behind The Scenes Action, Reveal How Much Of The Show Is Real
- SET Announces Rannvijay Singha As The Host Of The Very First Season Of Shark Tank India
- Shark Tank Season 11, Master Chef USA And Other International Shows To Watch On Voot Select
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Finale: Date, Time, Guest List & Everything About Big B’s Game Show
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal Has EPIC Response For Kapil Sharma's Flirting With Kiara Advani; WATCH
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh Razzes Archana Puran Singh, Says 'Mere Kapde Bi Pehan Rakhe Hai,’ WATCH
- Saas Bina Sasural Completes 12 Years: Aishwarya Sakhuja Recounts Her Fond Memories Of Working On The Show
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 75 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Sonu Bharti?