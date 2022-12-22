Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers Ask For Rs 5 Crores In Exchange For 5% Equity Leaving Sharks In Shock; WATCH

Meanwhile, the channel has now dropped a second promo which has added even more buzz and excitement amongst the audience. In the new sneak peak, we see a pitch made by the contestant that shocked all the judges. Anupam and Amit were also seen saying that the amount asked will be the highest pitch amount taken by any contestant to date in the history of the show’s India edition.

The entrepreneurs featured in the promo went ahead and asked for Rs 5 crore in exchange for 5% equity. They shared said that they run an ambulance service which has generated Rs 24 crore in revenue last year, with a 24% profit margin. This made Anupam question them as to why do even want any help from the Sharks for their venture.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Ab Pura India Samjhega Business ki Sahi Value kyun ki aaraha hai Shark Tank India Season 2 #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 starts 2nd Jan, Mon - Fri, 10 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television. #SharkTankIndiaSeason2OnSony.” Take a look!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, what is interesting to be noted is that a few fans of the show have been disappointed to hear that Ashneer Grover, who became a fan favorite due to his brash personality in season 1, would not be returning to the show. However, it seems like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to up the ante in spite of his absence from the show. Shark Tank India 2 is all set to premiere on January 2nd at 10 pm on Sony TV.