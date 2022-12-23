Shark Tank India 2: When & Where To Watch, Judges, Launch Date, & Everything You Need To Know

After a successful first season last year, Shark Tank India is all set to return to Sony TV with its second season. The Indian adaptation of the popular US reality series Shark Tank, the show features entrepreneurs making business proposals to investors called Sharks.

It is indeed going to be a Happy New Year as Shark Tank India 2 will be premiering on the top GEC on January 2. As the show is now only a few days away from its launch, Here's all you need to know about it.

SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHAT THE SHOW IS ABOUT?

After making a mark in the United States, the Indian franchise of the popular reality series Shark Tank debuted on Sony TV last year. Titled Shark Tank India, it showed entrepreneurs making business presentations to a group of investors called sharks.

SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHO ARE THE JUDGES?

Shark Tank India season 1 featured Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar as sharks, who decide whether to invest in a company or not.

However, the second season will see a few changes in the judges' panel as Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh aren't a part of it. Shark Tank India 2 will see Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics Co-Founder), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive director), Anupam Mittal (People Group- Shaadi.com CEO), Aman Gupta (boAt Lifestyle Co-Founder and CMO), Piyush Bansal (Lenskart.com Founder and CEO), and Amit Jain (CarDekho Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer).

SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

The second season will premiere on Sony TV on January 2, 2023. Besides Sony TV, people will also be able to watch it on SonyLIV.

SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHAT IS THE TIMING?

From January 2 onwards, Shark Tank India 2 will be aired at 10 pm every week, from Monday to Friday.

