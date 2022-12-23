Shark Tank India 2: When & Where To Watch, Judges, Launch Date, & Everything You Need To Know
After a successful first season last year, Shark Tank India is all set to return to Sony TV with its second season. The Indian adaptation of the popular US reality series Shark Tank, the show features entrepreneurs making business proposals to investors called Sharks.
It is indeed going to be a Happy New Year as Shark Tank India 2 will be premiering on the top GEC on January 2. As the show is now only a few days away from its launch, Here's all you need to know about it.
SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHAT THE SHOW IS ABOUT?
After making a mark in the United States, the Indian franchise of the popular reality series Shark Tank debuted on Sony TV last year. Titled Shark Tank India, it showed entrepreneurs making business presentations to a group of investors called sharks.
SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHO ARE THE JUDGES?
Shark Tank India season 1 featured Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar as sharks, who decide whether to invest in a company or not.
However, the second season will see a few changes in the judges' panel as Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh aren't a part of it. Shark Tank India 2 will see Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics Co-Founder), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive director), Anupam Mittal (People Group- Shaadi.com CEO), Aman Gupta (boAt Lifestyle Co-Founder and CMO), Piyush Bansal (Lenskart.com Founder and CEO), and Amit Jain (CarDekho Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer).
SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?
The second season will premiere on Sony TV on January 2, 2023. Besides Sony TV, people will also be able to watch it on SonyLIV.
SHARK TANK INDIA 2: WHAT IS THE TIMING?
From January 2 onwards, Shark Tank India 2 will be aired at 10 pm every week, from Monday to Friday.
Are you excited to watch it? Tell us in the comments section below.
- Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers Ask For Rs 5 Crores In Exchange For 5% Equity Leaving Sharks In Shock; WATCH
- Shark Tank India 2: Everything About New Shark Amit Jain Who Replaced Ashneer Grover In The Show
- Ashneer Grover Slams The Makers Of Shark Tank India; Says Bigg Boss Is For ‘Failures & Not Successful People’
- Ashneer Grover Recalls Not Being Able To Afford Salman Khan’s Rs 7.5 Crore Fee For An Endorsement Deal
- Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover Quits BharatPe; His Resignation Leads To Meme Fest On Twitter
- Shark Tank India: Pitchers Open Up About Behind The Scenes Action, Reveal How Much Of The Show Is Real
- SET Announces Rannvijay Singha As The Host Of The Very First Season Of Shark Tank India
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Finale: Date, Time, Guest List & Everything About Big B’s Game Show
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal Has EPIC Response For Kapil Sharma's Flirting With Kiara Advani; WATCH
- The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh Razzes Archana Puran Singh, Says 'Mere Kapde Bi Pehan Rakhe Hai,’ WATCH
- Saas Bina Sasural Completes 12 Years: Aishwarya Sakhuja Recounts Her Fond Memories Of Working On The Show
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 75 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Sonu Bharti?