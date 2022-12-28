Shark Tank India 2 Premiere: Here's What You Can Expect From First Episode

Shark Tank India 2 is all set to hit the airwaves from January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television. The channel and the makers have promised to showcase different ideas and experiments in the new season that will feature an exciting judge panel. Ever since the first promo of Shark Tank India was released, TV buffs have been eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. The countdown has begun as the business reality show will telecast from next Monday.

ABOUT SHARK TANK INDIA 2

The show will provide a platform to different entrepreneurs, who are looking to turn their ideas into reality but are facing problems related to capital and expertise. Shark Tank India 2 will give a platform to several budding entrepreneurs to make pitches and later convert their ideas into scalable businesses. Can you guess which entrepreneur will make the first pitch of the season? We will give a sneak peek of the first episode in this special segment.

Ahead of the launch of the show, we thought of providing you with the synopsis of the premiere episode. Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know what you can expect from Shark Tank India season 2's first episode.

What To Expect From Shark Tank India 2 FIRST Episode What To Expect From Shark Tank India 2 FIRST Episode Yeshoda Karuturi and Rhea Karuturi, who founded Hoovu Fresh, will make the first pitch of the season. The duo aim to bring an innovation that will help the floral industry develop at a better scale. The two, while interacting with the sharks, opened up about their revolutionary innovation that can increase the shelf life of the flowers for mere 2 days to 15 days. Yes, you read that right! Shark Tank India 2: How Much They Asked? Shark Tank India 2: How Much They Asked? Yeshoda and Rhea asked Rs 80 lakh from the sharks in exchange for 1 percent equity. It remains to be seen how they will contemplate between Aman Gupta-Peyush Bansal and Vinita Singh-Namita Thapar's offer. The duo's business claims to redefine the traditional floral business and we cannot wait to see what they have in store for the consumers. Advertisement When & Where To Watch Shark Tank 2 First Episode In case you are excited to watch the first episode of Shark Tank India 2, you need to know the important details. The show will air on Sony TV from January 2, 2023 at 10pm from Monday to Friday. Unlike the last season, the business reality show will telecast at a later slot as MasterChef 7 is replacing Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 at 9pm. In case you have missed the episode on television, you need not worry, Shark Tank India 2 will be available for streaming online on SonyLIV. All you need to do is download the app, get a subscription and watch the show online on your mobile phone or desktop.

Are you excited for Shark Tank India 2? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.