‘Your Breasts Are Not Big’: Actress Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Sajid Khan Of Staring At Her Private Parts
After establishing himself as a popular host, Sajid Khan made his directorial debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Darna Zaroori Hai and Akshay Kumar starrer Heyy Babyy was his first box office success.
Then, he went on to establish himself as a reputed filmmaker with hits including Housefull and Housefull 2. However, soon things went downhill for him after the back-to-back failures of Himmatwala and Humshakals.
Later, in 2018, Sajid courted a huge controversy when the #MeToo movement gained momentum in the country. Several female celebrities, including Mandanna Karimi, Sherlyn Chopra, Saloni Chopra, and Kanishka Soni among others, accused the director of sexual misconduct.
Since then, he was away from limelight and recently made a comeback with Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the controversial reality show also features many well-known celebrities including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as contestants.
Ever since Bigg Boss 16 premiered, people have been slamming the makers for roping in Sajid as a contestant. Amid the ongoing criticism, actress and model Sheela Priya Seth has leveled fresh accusations of sexual misconduc against him.
In an interview with Jagran, Sheela revealed that Sajid had made some disturbing remarks about her during a meeting around 14 years ago.
Recalling the incident, she stated, "I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback."
The actress added, "He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that 'you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood'. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood."
Well, the details are indeed disturbing.
Ever since Sajid Khan's entry inside the Bigg Boss 16 house was announced, several celebrities, including Ali Fazal and Sona Mohapatra, have criticised the makers. However, there has been no reaction yet from the Bigg Boss team.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
