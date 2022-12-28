'Please Save Tunisha...' Inconsolable Sheezan Khan Kept Telling The Doctor At Hospital- Chilling Details Insid

Tunisha Sharma's death case has sent shockwaves across the nation. The actress was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. As the news continues to make headlines, each day is coming up with a new update on the death case. To note, Sheezan Khan has been arrested in the case for abetment to suicide. As he is being investigated, a doctor has shared chilling details of the day Tunisha was brought to the hospital after she was found hanging.

In a conversation with Mid Day, Doctor Honey Mittal of F&B hospital at Vasai said recalled how Sheezan was crying inconsolably as he brought Tunisha to the hospital with the team. The doctor mentioned that Sheezan kept asking him to save the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actress. "On Saturday around 4.10 pm, about 3-4 people arrived at the hospital with Tunisha Sharma. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was also with them and he told me to save her anyhow. He was crying continuously. But her body was cold and when we checked her eyes there was no movement. We also did a confirmatory test and an ECG but we found a flat line and declared her dead. We also found a strangulation mark on her neck during the physical examination. Someone strangulated her or she hanged herself. We informed the cops about the body. Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital," the doc added.

Meanwhile, the police has been interrogating Sheezan to know the reason behind his break up with Tunisha which was reportedly the reason behind the actress taking the drastic step. The media reports also suggested that Sheezan broke down during questioning as he learned about Tunisha's funeral.

On the other hand, Sheezan's mother and sisters were spotted at Tunisha's funeral to pay their last respects to the late actress. Meanwhile, Sheezan's sisters have shared an official statement and said, "Accusations have been levelled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy".