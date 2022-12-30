Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Sheezan; Says ‘He Slapped Her For…..’

I Will Not Spare Sheezan; Says Tunisha Sharma’s Mother

During the press conference, Tunisha's mother sought justice for her daughter and claimed that Sheezan even slapped her before their break up. 'I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once & found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I'm alone now,' he added.

Sheezan Khan Forced Tunisha Sharma To Follow Islam; Says Late Actress’ Mother

Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan used to take drugs on the sets and even forced the late actress to follow Islam. 'Tunisha informed me that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. There were changes in Tunisha's behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea,' she added.

Advertisement

This Can Also Be A Murder; Says Tunisha’s Mother

The late actress' mother also alleged that the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress' demise can also be a murder. 'Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This can also be a murder... Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well.' Vanita claimed.