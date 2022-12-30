Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Sheezan; Says ‘He Slapped Her For…..’
In what came as one of the most shocking news from the television industry, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. The actress was 20 and was reportedly found hanging in her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan's make up room. Ever since then, a lot has been said and written about Tunisha and her love life with Sheezan. And while Sheezan has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma recently held a press conference and made shocking revelations about Sheezan Khan as she demanded justice for her daughter.
I Will Not Spare Sheezan; Says Tunisha Sharma’s Mother
During the press conference, Tunisha's mother sought justice for her daughter and claimed that Sheezan even slapped her before their break up. 'I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once & found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I'm alone now,' he added.
Sheezan Khan Forced Tunisha Sharma To Follow Islam; Says Late Actress’ Mother
Tunisha's mother also claimed that Sheezan used to take drugs on the sets and even forced the late actress to follow Islam. 'Tunisha informed me that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. There were changes in Tunisha's behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea,' she added.
This Can Also Be A Murder; Says Tunisha’s Mother
The late actress' mother also alleged that the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress' demise can also be a murder. 'Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This can also be a murder... Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well.' Vanita claimed.
