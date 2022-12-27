Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan Reveals The Reason For His Break Up & It’s Not Religion Or Age Gap

Ever since the news of Tunisha Sharma's unfortunate demise surfaced, a lot has been said and written about her relationship with Sheezan Khan. The actress was dating him for a while and the two broke up around 15 days before her demise. As of now, Sheezan has been arrested for abetment to suicide post Tunisha's demise and he has been sent to judicial custody till December 28. As the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor is being interrogated by the cops, there have been speculations about what made the duo part ways. According to recent reports, Sheezan has finally revealed the reason behind his break up with Tunisha.

As per a report on India TV, Sheezan has claimed that they called off the relationship over family issues. To note, this isn't the first time Sheezan has opened up about his split with Tunisha. Earlier, he had stated that he called off the relationship with Tunisha due to age gap and religious differences. He also cited Shraddha Walkar's case and stated that he was concerned post the incident and chose to part ways. As Sheezan has been changing his statement over and over, we wonder if her reason family issue is actually the real reason for his split with Tunisha.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the media report also suggested that the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor has broken down into tears as he got to know about Tunisha's funeral. On the other hand, Sheezan's mother and his sisters were also seen at Tunisha's funeral in Mumbai and the ladies were crying inconsolably. In fact, Falaq Naaz also suffered an anxiety attack during the funeral.

As a lot is being written and said about Sheezan, his sister released a statement and stated, "Accusations have been levelled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy".