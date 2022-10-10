Shehnaaz Gill Dishes Out Regal Vibes As She Flaunts Her Love For Kanjivaram Saree; PICS

Recommended Video

Shehnaaz Gill ने बालों में गजरा, कांजीवरम साड़ी पहन South Industry में ढाया कहर, Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill is an actress who enjoys a massive fan following. The diva became a household name post her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and her equation with Sidharth Shukla has won millions of hearts. Apart from her bubbly nature and stunning looks, Shehnaaz is also known for her impeccable style sense and acting prowess. She doesn't miss out on a chance to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city and aces the art of pulling off any look she dons. And now, the Punjabi actress is making headlines as Shehnaaz was seen dishing out some regal vibes in a traditional look at an awards event.

In the pics shared on social media, Shehnaaz redefined elegance as she was seen donning a gleaming metallic shade kanjivaram saree with heavy and intricate thread work. She completed the look with a matching sleeveless blouse and wore a heavy ensemble of jewels. Shehnaaz had tied her hair in a back bun along with gajra and it added to her ethnic glam. Fans were in awe of her ethnic look and showered love in the comment section. One of the Instagram users wrote, "You were looking dreamy yesterday night... gorgeous..north to south you r ruling like a queen". Another user commented, "Just Pure Elegant and Magnificent" along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's look in Kanjivaram Saree:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is making the headlines as she is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari in key roles.