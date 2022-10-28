Shehnaaz Gill Enjoys Good Vibes As She Enjoys A Day Out In Nature; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is an actress who doesn't need an introduction. She became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and ever since then she enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, Shehnaz is quite active on social media and is known for keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities and each of her posts tends to go viral. Keeping up with this trajectory, Punjab's Katrina Kaif is once again making the headlines as she shared stunning pics of herself.

In the pics, Shehnaaz opted for comfy casuals as she wore a black over sized t-shirt with shorts. She had tied her hair in a high back bun and completed the look with a pair of white sports shoes. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was seen enjoying her time with nature. The first pic had Shehnaaz sitting with a dog and the waterfall served as the perfect background. The other pics had the diva sitting on a tree and basking in some good vibes. Shehnaaz captioned it as, "vibes" along with heart emoticons.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's pics:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz had recently made the headlines with her stunning appearances at the Diwali parties in the city. The actress was seen posing with Vicky Kaushal at a party and their chemistry had got the fans craving to see them together onscreen. On the other hand, Shehnaaz was also seen shaking a leg with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa at Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash. His chemistry with Punjab's Katrina Kaif was on point in the viral video.

Talking about the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen making her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie will also star Pooja Hegde, Jassi Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal etc. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be releasing on Eid next year. According to media reports, Shehnaaz had also bagged her second Bollywood film which happens to be Rhea Kapoor's upcoming production. "Like Rhea's previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar," a source had told the Times of India. The project will reportedly be helmed by Karan Boolani and will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.