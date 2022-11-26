Shehnaaz Gill Has A New Bizarre Encounter With Fan; Kneeling Fan Offers Bangle As Gift

Actor and famous TV personality Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, has been a frequent subject of irksome meetings with her fans. A recent video of one such fan interaction has been doing the rounds of the internet where the fan can be seen kneeling to Shehnaaz to offer her a gift.

In the video shot by a member of the paparazzi, Shehnaaz can be seen offering a hug to the fan in a bid to comfort her. All seemed fine, but soon the situation went bizarre as the fan kneeled in front of the actor and offered her a bangle as a gift. This gesture took Shehnaaz by surprise, as she was visibly uncomfortable. She requested the fan to stand up but was met with refusal until she wears the bangle.

Amid the chaos, a female member of the actor's team stepped in between Shehnaaz and the fan, but she was quick to take her to task and finally wore the bangle to fulfil the fan's wishes. The fan, who was presumably happy, went on to offer Shehnaaz the ring she was wearing, but the actor strongly refused it. Shehnaaz once again hugged and kissed the fan, who can be heard saying, "Mera dream pura ho gaya. Thank you God (My dream is fulfilled. Thank you God)."

Fans loved Shehnaaz's gesture and hailed her for handling the situation with maturity. One of her fans said, "Yeh ladki har roz hum logo ko hairan kar deti hai, keya ladki hai yaar," while another user commented, "love you more, Very emotional moment, Iski baat hi alag hai yaar." "She's a down-to-earth woman with no pretension," read one fan's comment. Several fans called her "Queen."

Watch the video here:-

Shehnaaz has worked in a number of music videos in addition to appearing in Punjabi movies including Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh more recently. In 2019, she shot to fame after appearing on the mega-reality show Bigg Boss 13. Fans particularly admired the actor's strong relationship with the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz and rapper MC Square recently partnered for a music video that was shot in Rajasthan. The actor was recently presented with an award in Dubai, which she dedicated to Sidharth. In her acceptance address, she stated, "Ek cheez aur. Thank you, main ek bande ko bolna chahti hun. I'd like to thank you for my mere life. I want to appreciate this person, itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu. I'm grateful that you entered my life. You made a significant investment in me, and now I'm here. The actor was visibly upset as she raised the trophy and said, "Sidharth Shukla, this is for you."