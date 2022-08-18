Shehnaaz looked stunning as usual in a red blazer, a black top and a black body con skirt. She was seen interacting with media, during which she was asked about the link-up rumours and she seemed irked.

Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news for both professional and personal reasons. The actress has been hitting the headlines for her link-up rumours with host Raghav Juyal. Recently, she graced her brother Shehbaz's song launch in Mumbai.

The actress replied to the question by giving an example and asked that if a person is standing with another, will it be right to say that he or she is having a relationship with that person?

She said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab Main Hyper Ho Jaongi. (Why does media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone, then does that mean we are in a relationship? No right? So it isn't true. Media doesn't make sense at times)."

Shehnaaz will be seen in Bigg Boss host Salman Khan's movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is renamed as Bhaijaan. The film also has Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. A few weeks ago, Shehnaaz had shared a video with the duo. The rumours of the duo being in relationship started doing the rounds after they started commenting on each other's posts, and later, it was said that she travelled with him to Rishikesh.