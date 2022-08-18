Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news for both professional and personal reasons. The actress has been hitting the headlines for her link-up rumours with host Raghav Juyal. Recently, she graced her brother Shehbaz's song launch in Mumbai.
Shehnaaz looked stunning as usual in a red blazer, a black top and a black body con skirt. She was seen interacting with media, during which she was asked about the link-up rumours and she seemed irked.
The actress replied to the question by giving an example and asked that if a person is standing with another, will it be right to say that he or she is having a relationship with that person?
Advertisement
Advertisement
She said, "Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab Main Hyper Ho Jaongi. (Why does media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone, then does that mean we are in a relationship? No right? So it isn't true. Media doesn't make sense at times)."
Shehnaaz will be seen in Bigg Boss host Salman Khan's movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is renamed as Bhaijaan. The film also has Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. A few weeks ago, Shehnaaz had shared a video with the duo. The rumours of the duo being in relationship started doing the rounds after they started commenting on each other's posts, and later, it was said that she travelled with him to Rishikesh.
-
Is Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Dating Popular TV Host Raghav Juyal? Here's What We Know
-
Karan Kundrra On TejRan’s Comparison With SidNaaz: You Should Not Compare; Our Lives Are Not About Hashtags
-
Shehnaaz Gill Unfollows Salman Khan; Actress OUT Of His Film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Here's What We Know
-
Shehnaaz Gill Will Be Performing In The US And Canada Alongside Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi
-
Shehnaaz Gill Bags Her Second Bollywood Film Starring Anil Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar: Report
-
Siddharth Nigam Confirms Doing Salman's Film; Talks About Shehnaaz & Says 'Meri Maa Se Unki Bohot Banti Hain'
-
Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill & Other TV Celebs’ Best Instagram Pics In First Half Of 2022
-
HT Most Stylish Awards 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Helly, TejRan & Others Walk Red Carpet In Style
-
HT Most Stylish Awards 2022 Winners: Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra & Gauahar Win Big
-
Gold Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Shehnaaz Gill, Shivangi Joshi, Ayesha Singh & Other Celebs Bag Nominations
-
Shehnaaz Gill Writes Sidharth Shukla’s Name First While Signing An Autograph For A Fan; WATCH
-
Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Tejasswi's Fandom For Editing Pics & Abusive Messages; Actress Too Slams Them