Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was seen talking about marriage and revealed what qualities she is looking for in her husband.

vShehnaaz Gill's life changed post Bigg Boss 13. The actress has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason, ever since her Bigg Boss stint. Earlier, she was in the news for her bond with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and bagging his film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali AKA Bhaijaan. Recently, there were huge buzz regarding her bond with Raghav Juyal, who will be seen in KEKD. It was said that they were seeing each other, but recently, during media interaction, she rubbished the rumours. In fact, she was irked when asked about her clarification to the rumours.

When asked if given a choice, will she marry an actor or not, she said, "I don't know anything can happen. Never say never. I can't say that I will get married to an actor only or something like that. Life has been unpredictable to me, so anything can happen."

About the qualities that she is looking for in her husband, she said that she wants a person, who listens only to her and pampers her. She also added that the person should know everything about her. Well, this reminds us of Bigg Boss 13 days!

She said, "Mujhe lagta hai ladke mein main quality nai dekti, ladka mera quality dekna chahiye. He should know how to pamper me, how to make me feel special and more. I don't want to listen to anything of him."

Apart from Salman's film, it was said that she also bagged Rhea Kapoor's film. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

(Images Source: Instagram)