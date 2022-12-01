Is This The Reason Why Shehnaaz Gill Doesn’t Speak About Sidharth Shukla Publicly? WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been among the most loved couples in the television industry. The two came together for the first time in Bigg Boss 13 and their chemistry was an instant hit. Fondly addressed as SidNaaz, the duo won hearts with their strong bond and it was a treat to watch them in one frame. However, Sidharth Shukla's unfortunate demise in 2021 came as a major shock, not just for Shehnaaz but also for the entire nation. And as we still miss the amazing power house of talent that Sidharth was, Shehnaa has finally opened up on why she didn't express her emotions publicly.

Sidharth Shukla Passed Away At 40

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021. The news left everyone shocked and Shehnaaz was seen standing strong with Sidharth's family. The actress even went for a social media detox for over a month post Sidharth's demise.

Shehnaaz Breaks Down While Talking About Sidharth

As fans wondered about Shehnaaz not expression her emotions post Sidharth's demise, the actress has finally opened up on the same during an interaction with Ayushmann Khurrana on Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She said, 'Main bhi ab thoda dabane lag padi hu emotions ko. Jaise meri life me bhi emotional moments aaye hain but mai kabhi kisi ko bata nahi saki. Kyunki log likhte the ki sympathy le rhi hai. To log tumhe judge karte hain'. The actress broke into tear while expressing herself. Looks like she was missing Sidharth quite badly.

Shehnaaz's Emotional Tribute To Sidharth

To recall, Shehnaaz had paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth post his demise and came up with a song which included their memories from Bigg Boss 13. She had captioned the post as, 'Tu mera hai aur ........................ realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla'. The song was an instant hit among the fans and the audience showered immense love on SidNaaz

Shehnaaz Dedicates Her Award To Sidharth

Recently, Shehnaaz also made the headlines as she had dedicated her first Filmfare award to Sidharth Shukla. As she won the Rising Star Award, she said, 'Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla)'.

Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood Debut

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubatti, etc. Besides, Shehnaaz has also been roped in for Rhea Kapoor's upcoming production which will be helmed by Karan Boolani and features Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.