Shehnaaz Gill’s Heartfelt Tribute To Sidharth Shukla At An Award Show Will Leave You In Tears; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill Slays In Black Dress At Red Carpet

Shehnaaz was a sight to behold as she walked the red carpet. She had opted for a stunning black dress and completed the look with a side partition hairdo and gave her tresses a wavy touch. Shehnaaz also had her make up game on point and exuded immense confidence at the red carpet.

Shehnaaz Dedicates The Award To Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz won the Rising Star Award at the prestigious event. And as she was overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Shehnaaz said that instead of her family or her team, she would dedicate the award to Sidharth Shukla. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla),' she stated.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz And Sidharth Shukla’s Bond Grab Attention In Bigg Boss 13

To note, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen together in Bigg Boss 13 and their adorable chemistry won millions of hearts. The duo had each other's back through thick and thin and went on to continue with their bond post the show. In fact, there were rumours about Shehnaaz and Sidharth dating each other.

Sidharth’s Demise Left Shehnaaz Heartbroken

For the uninitiated, Sidharth passed away in September last year due to a heart attack. His sudden demise came as a massive shock to the nation and left Shehnaaz heartbroken. The actress even took time off the social media to mourn Sidharth's demise and paid an emotional tribute to him through her song.

Shehnaaz’s Bollywood Debut

Talking about the work front, Shehnaaz is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's much anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati etc. Besides, she has also been roped in for Rhea Kapoor's yet to be tiled production. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the movie will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.