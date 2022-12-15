Bharti Singh's Son Gola Is In No Mood To Leave Shehnaaz Gill's Choker As She Gives Him Pappiyan

We can't thank Shehnaaz Gill enough for blessing our Instagram feed with the cutest pictures and videos of our favourite Gola. As she spent quality time with Bharti Singh's son Laksh, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant treated us with heartwarming snaps of the little munchkin. While the self-proclaimed 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' was busy showering Gola with love, the cutie pie only focused on her choker.

SHEHNAAZ GILL'S VIRAL VIDEO WITH GOLA, BHARTI SINGH'S SON

On Thursday (December 15), the Honsla Rakh actress shared a series of videos and photos with Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa on her official Instagram handle. She showered her little friend with love and kisses, giving us a picture-perfect moment.

From playing with him to giving him 'pappiyan', the actress had a great time as she spent time with Gola. She joked that the little munchkin was unable to sleep and she later 'bombarded' him with kisses. Cute, isn't it?

"Gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke," Shehnaaz wrote. Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages, expressing their excitement on seeing their favourite star with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son.

The Instagram post has already received over 5 lakh likes in two hours. Considering Shehnaaz's popularity, we are not surprised. What are you waiting for? Check out the clips right here!

Guess what? It seemed that Gola was only interested in playing with Shehnaaz Gill's choker as he didn't leave it while Shehnaaz carried him in his arms. Their adorable videos will bring a smile to your face.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHEHNAAZ GILL?

On the professional front, the Punjabi singer-actress will be next seen in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will mark her Bollywood debut. The much-awaited flick is slated to hit the silver screens on Eid 2023. Details about her character have been kept under wraps.

Shehnaaz Gill also has 100 Percent, which will be directed by Sajid Khan, who's currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The movie also stars John Abraham and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Her song Ghani Syaani, which was recently unveiled, has received a good response from the audience on social media platforms.

What do you have to say about Shehnaaz Gill's videos with Laksh? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.