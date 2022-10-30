Sherlyn Chopra Burst Into Tears; Alleges That Juhu Police Refused To Take Her Statement Against Sajid Khan

On October 19, Sherlyn Chopra went to the Juhu Police Station to file a complaint against #MeToo accused and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan. In her earlier interaction with the media, she said that the police assured her that her statement will be recorded and then Sajid will be called out of the reality show for questioning. However, now she is claiming that she went to the police station and was sent back without her statement getting recorded. After coming out of the station, Sherlyn met with the media and burst into tears while speaking about her ordeal.

Sherlyn said, " I was informed that the officer in charge is not around so I should come later. When I asked why I was not given a time despite calling repeatedly to ask them to record my statement, they are saying that the in charge of my case is not there. I left messages and called back-to-back, but there was no revert. I even requested them to hand over my case to a lady in charge and currently, I am feeling helpless." She started crying soon after that.

She said that later, she called the Assistant Commissioner of Police to inform him that the Juhu police isn't taking her seriously. "I don't know why they are doing this/ Are they under any pressure to not record my statement? I am thinking now that being a celebrity I am facing this, what all a common woman of this country must be going through. I just want people to know the truth. Mujhe chahiye ki nishpaksh jaanch ho. (I want a fair investigation)" Sherlyn added.

Sherlyn further said, "They have asked me to come around 8 PM and by then they will arrange a lady constable. My whole point is if they don't want to take my complaint, then tell me. I'll go to the Bandra police DCP office. I am not asking them to arrest Sajid Khan right now but at least they should investigate."

After the Juhu police, Sherlyn Chopra then indirectly accused Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan of trying to save Sajid. "My fans and people on social media are saying that ma'am you are wasting your time and police is not going to do anything because Sajid Khan ke sir par Salman Khan ka haath hai. People are telling this on social media."