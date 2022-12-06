After staying away from the fiction genre for six years, Shilpa Shinde is all set to join the cast of Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai. The actress confirmed with news with ETimes TV and said, “Yes, I am going to be a part of Maddam Sir. The show has been on air for quite some time and is appreciated for its clean and amazing slapstick comedy. One can’t decline such an offer.”
Shilpa Shinde Is All Set To Return To Fiction Genre After Six Years With Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir
It must be noted that Shilpa, who became a household name as Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, grabbed headlines when she quit the sitcom in 2017 after playing the iconic role for a year. Now, she is back to portraying characters on the small screen.
Speaking about her new role, the actress said, “My character was in the police but quit the job and put her dreams on the back burner to focus on her marriage. Her dreams remained unfulfilled. Now, she is back on duty after many years. The upcoming storyline will be about her coming back to work and how she reacts to various situations.”
Shilpa added that she is quite drawn towards the title of the show as it is very catchy and relatable. The actress also revealed that everyone who has worked with her at home addressed her as 'boss’ or 'sir’ because they have seen her go out and work.
On the professional front, after quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa Shinde participated in the 11th edition of Bigg Boss and won the reality show. She was most recently seen participating in the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV.
