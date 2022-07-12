Shivangi Joshi Recalls Being Mocked By Senior Actors On Sets Of Her First Show: I Was Very Hurt By The Words

Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is one of the most loved and popular stars of Indian Television. The actress amassed a huge fan following after she played the lead role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

However, the road to success hasn’t been an easy one for Shivangi as the actress faced harsh criticism in her early days. Joshi recently opened up about her hardships including being mocked by a few senior actors on the sets of her first TV show.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Shivangi said, “I don’t like to name the actors but yes, I have faced hard criticism. It was my first day on the shoot of my first show and it was immediately after doing ads. When I was giving my shot, my director asked me to give the camera-look and as I was completely new I thought I have to look into the camera and say lines. I had no knowledge.” The actress confessed that she did not understand the jargon used on a TV set but her director was very supportive and he explained everything to me very sweetly.

She went on to add, “But before that there were a few senior actors from the show who were sitting there and started making remarks. They said something which hurt me a lot and I went into my vanity van and cried a lot. They told, “Pata nahi Kahan se le aate hain, Sirf shakal dekh ke le aate hain, acting toh aati nahi, Humara time waste ho raha hai.” My mother also overheard it but she didn’t show.”

The actress said that her mother later sat her down and asked her to work hard, do it sincerely and they will also appreciate it one day. Joshi further shared that she started to work hard and gave her best. She even remembered on the last day of the shoot, the same people cried a lot that she was leaving the show. However, Shivangi confessed being very hurt by the words.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Joshi revealed that she left a very comfortable life in Dehradun and came to Mumbai with her mother to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. The actress was in the ninth standard and also shared that she would give four to six auditions in a day.