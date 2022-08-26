The actor shared a great bond with Tejasswi Prakash in KKK 10 and they were loved by fans so much that they nicknamed the duo as TejVin. The duo had done a couple of music videos, which became superhit. Recently, Shivin was asked about his favourite co-stars and he named Tejasswi and Eisha Singh, with whom he did music videos. The actor also spoke about his big Bollywood debut.

Shivin Narang, who is best known for portraying the character of Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2, had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. He has worked in a few music videos and will be seen making his big Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye.

Talking about his favourite co-star, he told India-Forums, "Everyone is unique in their own ways. Talking about my recent song 'Barsaat Hojaaye,' I believe I share an amazing chemistry with her (Riddhi Dogra) in this song. Apart from this song, if you talk about my previous songs, I've delivered quite some hit songs in the past. I have done two songs with Tejasswi Prakash, and both our songs have been very popular. I have also done two songs with Eisha Singh, and those were great too. So, I think, I can take both their names if you talk about my favorite costars."

About his Bollywood debut, although he didn't reveal much, he said that he had great time shooting for the film.

He concluded by saying, "The movie is titled Goodbye. I cannot reveal a lot about the film as of now. We have wrapped up the shoot for the film sometime back and the film is all set to release somewhere around October or November. I am sure everyone will like the film because I had a great time shooting for it too."