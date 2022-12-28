Shivin Narang Heartbroken Post Tunisha Sharma's Demise: I still can’t believe this has happened

Tunisha Sharma is no more with us. The young actress passed away at the age of 20 and her demise left several questions unanswered. According to media reports, Tunisha died of suicide and was found hanging in her boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make up room. Of late, a lot has been said about Tunisha and her beau Sheezan who has been arrested in the matter for abetment to suicide. And now as Tunisha's co-star Shivin Narang has opened up about the actress. For the uninitiated, Tunisha and Shivin had shared the screen in Internet Wala Love.

Talking to Times of India, Shivin recalled that he was supposed to shoot with Tunisha for a music video on the day of her unfortunate demise and were looking forward to reuniting. "I still can't believe this has happened. Imagine, we were supposed to shoot on the same day when this tragedy happened. However, a week prior I learnt that she had some health issues and the shoot had to be postponed. I wish we had shot that day... I probably would have understood her state of mind and could have helped her," he added.

The actor also revealed that Tunisha had anxiety issues and he did keep a check on her during the lockdown. "She did have some anxiety issues. On one occasion, I even took her to a doctor. In fact, after she gave that interview on her battle against depression, we spoke during the lockdown and she told me that she was doing better," Shivin was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Tunisha's last rites were performed lately in Mumbai's Mira Road crematorium in the presence of close friends and family. In fact, Sheezan's mother and his sisters were also seen during Tunisha's funeral as they arrived to pay their last respects to the late actress. On the other hand, Sheezan, who was arrested on December 24 after a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother, has been sent to judicial custody till December 28.