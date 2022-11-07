Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya At Sister Saba Ibrahim Wedding Celebrations; WATCH
Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is married now. She tied the know with beau Khalid Niaz in a traditional ceremony in their native place in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the wedding was a grand affair and Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar made sure to keep their fans updated about the festivities. To note, the wedding festivities had been going on for a while and the pics of the celebrations have been going viral on social media. And now, another video of the Sasural Simar Ka actor has surfaced wherein Shoaib was seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's popular track.
In the video, the Ajooni actor was seen shaking a leg on King Khan's popular track Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se. He was dressed in a brown sweatshirt with denims and was seen imitating Shah Rukh's steps from the song. Shoaib's energy was on point and he appeared to be a true SRK fan. On the other hand, another video featured Dipika and Shoaib dancing to Shah Rukh and Kajol's Banno Ki Saheli song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Their chemistry won hearts during the wedding festivities as they left no stone unturned to make Saba's D-Day memorable.
Take a look at Shoaib Ibrahim's video here:
Checkout Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's video here:
Talking about Saba's wedding, the bride looked stunning in her white and golden lehenga which was paired with a matching heavily embroidered dupatta. On the other hand, groom Khalid complemented his bride well in an ivory sherwani with heavy embroidery. Earlier, Dipika, who had also designed Saba's outfits for her wedding festivities, had also shared a glimpse of her wedding invitation. The invitation had a caricature of the bride and the groom in a mauve coloured box with a rose print. The groom was wearing a black sherwani while the bride wore a purple lehenga. It was also accompanied by a chocolate box and dished out regal vibes.
- Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Ties The Knot With Khalid Niaz; Checkout First Pics Of Newlyweds
- Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Stuns In Golden Bridal Dress As She Arrives For Her Nikaah; See First Pic
- Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Pamper Bride-To-Be Saba Ibrahim At Her Haldi Ceremony; PICS
- Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Salman Khan’s Lagan Lagi At Saba’s Wedding Festivities; Dipika Kakar Beams With Joy
- Dipika Kakkar Can’t Keep Calm As ‘Piya’ Shoaib Ibrahim Joins Saba’s Wedding Celebrations; Bride To Be REACTS
- EXCLUSIVE! Dipika Kakar's Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding Date Revealed- Deets Inside
- Dipika Kakkar Gives A Glimpse of Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba’s Wedding Invites And It Looks Regal; PICS
- Exclusive! Dipika Kakar To Design Over 100 Outfits For Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding; Deets Inside
- Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister To Get Married In November; Actor Spills The Beans About Her Wedding Preparations
- Dipika Kakar Bakes Special Cake For Shoaib Ibrahim On His Birthday, Gifts Designer Shoes Worth Rs 77k
- Dipika Kakar’s Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Buys His Dream House In Mumbai; Says The Flat Is For His Mother
- Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Talk About Their Production House; Reveal How They React To Trolls