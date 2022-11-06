Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Stuns In Golden Bridal Dress As She Arrives For Her Nikaah; See First Pic

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have been all over the news as they have been giving glimpses of Saba Ibrahim's wedding festivities. For the uninitiated, the Sasural Simar Ka actor's sister is set to tie the knot today and the wedding is said to be a grand affair. It will be a traditional nikaah ceremony which is taking place in Maudaha, Uttar Pradesh. As the pics of Saba's pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media, we have now got our hands on Saba's first glimpse as a bride as she arrived for the nikaah ceremony.

In the pics, Saba looked beautiful as she was dressed in a golden heavily embroidered net kurti which was paired with a white top and lehenga with golden borders. She completed the look with a matching golden dupatta with white borders. She had covered her face with the dupatta and was dishing out perfect bridal vibes. Saba was accompanied by her sister-in-law Dipika who looked gorgeous in her red anarkali suit with golden print and heavy borders. On the other hand, Shoaib looked dapper in his all black kurta pyjama which was paired with a black blazer with red embroidery. He was holding a flowery blanket to cover the bride along with his brothers as a tradition in Indian weddings.

Take a look at Saba Ibrahim's first pics as a bride: