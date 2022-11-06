Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Ties The Knot With Khalid Niaz; Checkout First Pics Of Newlyweds
Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is all over the news these days courtesy of her wedding. The Sasural Simar Ka actress has tied the knot in a traditional ceremony which took place in Maudaha. The pre-wedding festivities have begun earlier this week and the pics have been going viral on social media wherein Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar were seen pampering the bride-to-be. And as the couple has taken their nuptial vows, the pics of newlyweds Saba and Khalid have surfaced and they are sheer love.
In the first pic, Shoaib was seen posing with the newlyweds on the stage. Interestingly, Saba looked stunning in her white and golden lehenga with heavy embroidery. She had completed her bridal look with matching dupatta with golden embroidery and golden jewerllery. On the other hand, Khalid complemented his bride well with his ivory sherwani. The two made a stunning couple and were all smiles during their D-Day celebration. Interestingly, Saba was also seen donning a red dupatta with golden borders post the nikaah ceremony. Meanwhile, Shoaib also looked dapper in his black kurta pyjama with a matching blazer with red embroidery.
Take a look at Saba Ibrahim's wedding pics:
Dipika also looked stunning red anarkali suit with golden borders at the wedding. To note, Saba had her haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies recently and the Sasural Simar Ka couple left no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair for the bride. From pampering her to dancing their hearts out and managing things, Shoaib and Dipika's pics and videos have won millions of hearts. It is reported that Dipika being a doting sister-in-law that she is has designed Saba's bridal outfits. Earlier, Dipika had also given a glimpse of Saba's wedding invitation which had the bride and groom's caricature along with chocolates and came in a mauve box with a purple rose print.
- Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Stuns In Golden Bridal Dress As She Arrives For Her Nikaah; See First Pic
- Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Pamper Bride-To-Be Saba Ibrahim At Her Haldi Ceremony; PICS
- Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Salman Khan’s Lagan Lagi At Saba’s Wedding Festivities; Dipika Kakar Beams With Joy
- Dipika Kakkar Can’t Keep Calm As ‘Piya’ Shoaib Ibrahim Joins Saba’s Wedding Celebrations; Bride To Be REACTS
- EXCLUSIVE! Dipika Kakar's Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding Date Revealed- Deets Inside
- Dipika Kakkar Gives A Glimpse of Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba’s Wedding Invites And It Looks Regal; PICS
- Exclusive! Dipika Kakar To Design Over 100 Outfits For Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding; Deets Inside
- Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister To Get Married In November; Actor Spills The Beans About Her Wedding Preparations
- Dipika Kakar Bakes Special Cake For Shoaib Ibrahim On His Birthday, Gifts Designer Shoes Worth Rs 77k
- Dipika Kakar’s Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Buys His Dream House In Mumbai; Says The Flat Is For His Mother
- Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Talk About Their Production House; Reveal How They React To Trolls
- Sasural Simar Ka Fame Dipika Kakar Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours: Says ‘I Am Getting Good News From You Guys’