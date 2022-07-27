Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister To Get Married In November; Actor Spills The Beans About Her Wedding Preparations

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently made his comeback to the small screen with the show Ajooni. In an interview with ETimes TV, he revealed that he doesn't relate to his character Rajveer. The actor said that Rajveer is totally opposite of him.

Let us tell you, Shoaib Ibrahim was shooting for the show Ajooni in Chandigarh. Moreover, the Sasural Simar Ka actor also revealed that his entire family was very happy after seeing the promos of the show. Well, Shoaib is currently juggling between his shoot and preparation for his sister's wedding.

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister's wedding will take place in November 2022, and he and his actress-wife Dipika Kakar are not leaving any stone unturned to make it memorable. They have taken the responsibility for all arrangements.

While speaking about the wedding preparations, Shoaib Ibrahim said, "The wedding preparations are yet to begin. I have just given a shocker to my director that I will need a week off at least in November for my sister's wedding. As an actor, it is my responsibility to give my 100 per cent and in television, we need to have a bank of episodes. So I know I need to fulfil my commitments. I have informed the makers well in advance, three months ago so that there are no issues. It is my responsibility to make sure that the telecast of the show should not get hampered and if I need to work day and night to compensate for my 7 days' leave, I am ready to do. The wedding and our shoot both are very important to me. She is my only sister and my dad doesn't keep well, so the entire responsibility of the wedding is on Dipika and my shoulders. Dipika and I will be taking care of all the arrangements."

Talking about Shoaib Ibrahim, the actor has acted in shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Sasural Simar Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Ishq Mein Marjawan and so on.