Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey has been entertaining fans since a few months now. The show's ongoing plot is grabbing everyone's attention. Interestingly, the makers have also brought some changes to the show. Let us tell you, Ankit Bathla recently entered Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey as a new hero.
SHOCKING! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey To Go Off-Air In August; Find Out Last Episode Date
Amidst all, reports suggest that Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey will go off-air soon. A source informed India Forums that the last episode of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi-starrer will be aired on August 6, 2022. Before bidding adieu to the audience, the makers will revamp a show. Well, the report will definitely leave the viewers heartbroken. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.
Manan Joshi, who plays the role of Anubhav in the show, will be exiting the show. The report also suggests that Manan's story will be kept on hold as he will be making a brief exit. On the other hand, fans are also excited to see Ankit Bathla's acting skills in the show.
When the portal contacted Ankit Bathla, he was unaware of the reports. Talking about Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, the show is the Hindi remake of a popular Bengali show Khorkuto.
The Star Plus show also stars Riya Bhattacharjee, Kanwarjit Paintal, Yamini Singh, Nishigandha Wad, Mehul Nisar, Naina Gupta, Rajeev Kumar, Delnaaz Irani, Sandeep Rajora and others in key roles. Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey was started on January 3, 2022.
- Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Ankit Bathla Reveals Show Is Being REVAMPED; Manan Talks About His Brief Exit
- Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’s Ankit Bathla On Facing Difficulties To Enter Bollywood: We Are Treated Differently
- Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Manan Joshi To Make Temporary Exit; Ankit Bathla To Enter The Show As Second Hero
- Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Yesha Rughani Reacts To Reports Of The Show Going Off-Air
- Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’s Manan Joshi: I Totally Relate With Anubhav’s No-Nonsense Attitude
- Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Anubhav AKA Manan Joshi On Being Called 'Bigamist Of The Year'
- Delnaaz Irani Opens Up About Romancing A Man On Screen For The First Time In 29 Years
- Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey's Yesha Rughani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Has Mild Symptoms
- Delnaaz Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Makers Of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Show Get Crew Tested
- Arjun Bijlani On Meeting His Childhood Friend Ranbir Kapoor: I Was So Overwhelmed
- Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestant Sonali Patil’s Brother Robbed By Goons In Pune; Actress Narrates Incident
- Naagin 6 Fame Mahekk Chahal Loses Rs 49000 In Online Fraud; Actress Files Complaint In Cyber Wing