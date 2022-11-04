SHOCKING! Rajeev Sen Accuses Charu Asopa Of Having Affair With 'Yeh Rishta...' Co-Star Karan Mehra

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa exchanged wedding vows in 2019. Since then, the couple has been continuously making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Previously, the estranged couple announced giving another shot to their troubled marriage. However, they have now declared their separation once again.

Following that, Charu claimed that Rajeev cheated on her when she was pregnant. In a recent interview, she also alleged that he raised his hand on her.

However, Rajeev has quashed all the allegations against him and stated that he'll never forgive Charu for humiliating him.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. I don't deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation."

Rajeev added, "She has major trust issues, not me. I'm sure I could get angry, we all do but anger is one thing, the person who provokes you to get angry is far more dangerous."

In a shocking turn of events, he also claimed that Charu had an affair with TV actor Karan Mehta. Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, he stated, "One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in."

For the unversed, Charu and Karan worked together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Back then, the show featured Hina Khan as the female lead.

Rajeev also accused the TV actress of playing the woman card and using their daughter Ziana to protect herself. Talking about Ziana, he further said, "My daughter does not deserve this. Things would have been rather different if she hadn't spoken to the media for each and everything."

The duo welcomed Ziana last year and briefly came together to celebrate her first birthday earlier this week.

After giving multiple chances to their relationship, both Rajeev and Charu are clear that there's no chance of patching up now.

Coming back to Karan Mehra, even he had an ugly separation from his wife Nisha Rawal. Interestingly, both of them also accused each other of cheating. Well, we wonder how Karan would react to Rajeev's allegations.