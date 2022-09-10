Shweta Tiwari And Manav Gohil To Share Screen Space After Two Decades In Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita

After working together in Kasautii Zindagi Kay almost twenty years ago, Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil are all set to share screen space once again in Zee TV’s upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita. The actors, who were also seen in the fantasy show Naaginn in 2007, recently opened up about their new show in an interview with IANS.

Shweta spoke about her character and said, "I am very excited to play the character of Aparajita as she's a happy-go-lucky woman who always knows her way to deal with tough situations in life. The show and its narrative is also thought-provoking and I am sure each and every person will be able to relate with my character and her struggle. It is a raw and powerful part, which I am truly looking forward to."

The actress then expressed her excitement about reuniting with Manav after nearly 20 years by adding, "I still remember, we were very young when we both started our journey on television. Now, after 15 years, we are coming back together for Main Hoon Aparajita. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting with each other."

Manav also said that he is equally thrilled about reuniting with Shweta Tiwari. The actor added that he will be seen playing the role of Akshay, who is a dominating man from a wealthy family, who has several layers, which will unfold over the course of the show.

Main Hoon Aparajita will premiere on Zee TV on September 27 at 7.30 pm. The show chronicles the journey of a doting mother named Aparajita, who is preparing her daughters for the roller coaster ride called life.