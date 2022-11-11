Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Raju Srivastava to Puneeth Rajkumar; Celebs Who Died While Working Out

Raju Srivastava

The television industry got a major jolt this year after renowned comedian Raju Srivastava passed away. For the uninitiated, Raju had complained of a chest pain while working out in a gym. He was admitted to AIIMS wherein he passed away on September 21 this year.

Abir Goswami

Popular actor Abir Goswami, who is known for his stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkavyanjali, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc, passed away due to a heart attack while working out in 2013.

Deepesh Bhan

Deepesh, who became a household name with this performance in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai passed away in July this year. He was seen playing the role of Malkhan. It was reported that he had gone to the gym and had stopped to play cricket. He collapsed during the game. He was 41.

Sagar Pandey

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey, who had worked with the superstar in around 50 films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, etc, had passed in September. He was 50. It was reported that he had collapsed while working out in the gym.

Puneeth Rajkumar

The legendary Kannada actor is also on the list. Puneeth Rajkumar had breathed his last in October last year. Reportedly, he had complained of a chest pain post a workout session and died of a cardiac arrest.