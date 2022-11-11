Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Raju Srivastava to Puneeth Rajkumar; Celebs Who Died While Working Out
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is no more with us. The renowned television actor passed away on November 11 at the age of 46. According to media reports, Siddhaanth had collapsed while working out in the gym. The media reports also suggested that he had suffered a heart attack. The news of Siddhaanth's sudden demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. For the uninitiated, Siddhanth was known for his performances in movies like in Mamta, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, etc.
Siddhaanth is survived by his wife Alesia Raut and kids. As the news of Siddhaanth's demise has surfaced, the social media is abuzz with tweets mourning the actor's unfortunate demise. Urvashi Dholakia, who had worked with Siddhaanth in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reacted to the news and said, "Absolutely shocking news". Gautam Rode also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, "Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth's passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti". To note, Siddhaanth isn't the only actor who passed away while working out. Here's a look:
Raju Srivastava
The television industry got a major jolt this year after renowned comedian Raju Srivastava passed away. For the uninitiated, Raju had complained of a chest pain while working out in a gym. He was admitted to AIIMS wherein he passed away on September 21 this year.
Abir Goswami
Popular actor Abir Goswami, who is known for his stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkavyanjali, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, etc, passed away due to a heart attack while working out in 2013.
Deepesh Bhan
Deepesh, who became a household name with this performance in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai passed away in July this year. He was seen playing the role of Malkhan. It was reported that he had gone to the gym and had stopped to play cricket. He collapsed during the game. He was 41.
Sagar Pandey
Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey, who had worked with the superstar in around 50 films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, etc, had passed in September. He was 50. It was reported that he had collapsed while working out in the gym.
Puneeth Rajkumar
The legendary Kannada actor is also on the list. Puneeth Rajkumar had breathed his last in October last year. Reportedly, he had complained of a chest pain post a workout session and died of a cardiac arrest.
