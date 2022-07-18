Siddharth told Hindustan Times that he was waiting for something good and he got an offer for a film (Bhaijaan) and he is really happy with that.

Siddharth Nigam, who was last seen in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, had a slow start in the year, but things picked up for him in the middle of the year. The actor is choosy about his work and was focussing on his dance, and other activities. Recently, the actor revealed that he doesn't want to play actors' bachpan ka role, confirmed doing Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is now titled as Bhaijaan and also spoke about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill.

The actor went on to explain why he doesn't want to play an actor's childhood part and said that when he did Dhoom 3, he made up his mind that he won't do any younger roles. He added that didn't want to play a popular actor's bachpan ka role as he didn't want to be in the category of a child artist, which was the main reason why he took the break. He said that he was offered Judwaa 2 to play Varun Dhawan 's childhood character, but didn't want to do a bachpan ka role as it becomes difficult to get roles as a male lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

Talking about working with Salman Khan, he said, "I'm really fortunate that I got this offer. I'm looking forward to it. I hope it works out well. Sharing screen space with Salman sir is a big opportunity and it's a special moment for me."

The upcoming film will also mark the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. It has to be recalled that their videos on social media had gone viral. Talking about Sana and their bond, Siddharth said, "She is very fun-loving and sweet. We met at the airport. Whenever we are together, we are not very serious, hassi mazak hi hota hain. There is a good bond that we have. And meri mummy se unki bohot banti hain."