The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sidharth Sagar Opens Up About His Struggle With Depression

Sidharth Sagar, who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, has spoken now opened up about his battle with depression and substance abuse. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Sagar opened up about his current state of mind and how he overcame all his addiction and other health issues.

The comedian told HT, “I used to have 18 medicines as I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was addicted, depressed, anxious, paranoid and would have hallucinations, schizophrenia and psychosis. Today, I have no medications, I have a healthy body and mind. I am one year clean from addiction, everything is at its place by God’s grace.”

He went on to add, “Not only our industry, today in every industry, corporate world, students; everyone is going through depression and anxiety and are having sleeping pills or some or the other medications. So was I.” It must be that the comedian, who first shot to fame through Comedy Circus, made headlines in 2018 after he went missing. However, he was later seen opening up about his ordeal, including substance abuse, childhood traumas and depression on his Instagram account.

Now, Sidharth confesses that he gives his mental health as much importance as his physical health. He believes in listening to the cues produced by his mind and body. Sagar further shared, “I give my body complete rest, I become watchful of what is going inside my body and mind and I come to know what is required. When you are in silence, your body tells you exactly what it needs but to listen to your own body and mind one should be in silence.”

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM