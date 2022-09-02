Recommended Video

Sid’s Family Attend Prayer Meet With Brahma Kumaris

Sidharth was an ardent follower of Brahma Kumaris and would often attend with his mother. As per reports, on the eve of the actor's first death anniversary, his family members including his mother Rita Shukla and sisters got together for a prayer meeting with the Brahma Kumaris.

His friends remembered him on his first death anniversary. Also, fans took to social media and trended 'SidharthShuklaLivesOn'. Take a look!

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh shared a picture of the actor on his Instagram account which had ‘legend Live On' written on it. He captioned the picture as, 'The dead never truly die , they just change form and for us #sidharthshuklaliveson in #sidhearts forever !'

Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia shared Sidharth's picture and wrote, 'It's been 1 year since you have been gone tsunami Shukla.But you still here, somewhere among us. Om Shanti 🌺 श्रधांजलि.'

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon shared a video which featured him and the late actor. The video had 'Sathi re thoda teher ja' song playing in the background. He captioned the video as, 'Miss you man. One year already ......✨✨✨ ✨✨.'

Ken Ferns

Fashion designer Ken Ferns tweeted, 'All these months,I did not hav d guts 2 go back 2 r chat history,Or 2 listen 2 voice notes ,But i realised, how long can i not 4U R treasured,Immeasurably & i choose 2 only look back & smile hereon & Cherish all those spectacular moments wid U I am lucky! Miss U #SidharthShukla.'

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala was quoted by Times Of India as saying, 'It's sad that he is not with us anymore, but he still lives in our hearts and memories. His fandom is so huge that we constantly see him through his fans on social media. They keep putting up his pictures and videos, which make us feel that he is still around us. Sidharth won many hearts with the good work that he has done. It's very difficult to imagine that he is not here, and sometimes I go blank just thinking about it, because I still haven't come to terms with it.'

Shefali said that she hopes Sidharth is in a better place wherever he is and he will be happy to see that he has such loving fans and friends, who have kept him alive in their memories. She added that she is sure he is smiling down upon us. She also added that they date for a brief period but parted ways, but whenever they met they were cordial.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Talking about Sid, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, 'He was a gentleman. In the show, we fought but also remained cordial. Outside of the show, we had been really good friends. I smile at times, thinking about how he used to pull my leg, flirt with me, and sing for me in that house. He took care of me when I got injured in the show.' She hopes wherever Sid is, he is at peace.

Fans Trend ‘SidharthShuklaLivesOn'

His fans trended 'SidharthShuklaLivesOn' on Twitter by sharing his pictures.

WINGS: It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember !!#SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn.

Sinku Jain: 2nd september ek aisi date h jo bhul kar bhi bhul nhi skte.... iss din croro logo ke khushi le gya 💔💔#SidharthShuklaLivesOn.

Star Boy Faraz: Your are still alive in our hearts shining star sid