It has been a year that Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode while leaving all in a complete state of shock. Yesterday (September 2) marked his first death anniversary. On the eve of his death anniversary, his family members attended a prayer meet at Brahma Kumaris. His friends and fans took to social media remembering the late actor. However, his close friend/alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill didn't post anything on his death anniversary. While many might wonder why, people who know SidNaaz would know the reason.

A source close to Bollywood Life was quoted as saying, "Shehnaaz Gill will never post anything related to Sidharth on her social media. The first and the last thing she did after Sidharth's death was paying a tribute to him through a most heartfelt song Tu Yaseen Hai. Shehnaaz was extremely close to Sid and she knew that he was an extremely private person and would never like to be spoken about it publicly. Shehnaaz has his memory for life and will keep it to herself. For her Sid is always present with her. The SidNaaz fans will definitely understand this decision of Sana."

The report also stated that Sana wants to be remembered for her professional life and not personal.

The source added, "Shehnaaz Gill acted very normal that day as she doesn't want to be weak but chose to stay away from the media glare. Shehnaaz is right now the strongest person we know as she is prepared for everything best and worst as she has learnt life is unpredictable in the most harder way. The girl wants to be talked about on her professional life and not personal and hence she didn't post anything about Sidharth unlike others on his first death anniversary."