Simba Nagpal To Prince Narula: 8 Former Contestants Who Made It Big In TV Industry Ahead of Splitsvilla X4
It's the time when reality shows are a big hit on Indian television and most of the shows are coming up with a new season almost every year. Among this MTV's Splitsvilla enjoys a massive fan following. The dating reality show, which went on air in 2009 with Rannvijay Singha as its host, won millions of hearts with its intriguing ensemble of contestants every year. And now Splitsvilla is making headlines once again as it is coming up with its fourteenth season which will be hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.
Splitsvilla X4 will be going on air on November 12 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV India. It will be having 21 contestants including Uorfi Javed, Sohail Shaikh etc who will be reigniting the charm of old-school love. As Splitsvilla X4 continues to make headlines, we bring you a list of former contestants of the show who not just left a mark with their performances on Splitsvilla but also managed to make it big in the television industry.
Simba Nagpal
Simba Nagal was seen in Splitsvilla season 11 and managed to get the 8th rank on the show. After grabbing the eyeballs with his performance on the show, he was seen playing the lead in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He was also seen participating in Bigg Boss 15 and is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash.
Aly Goni
Aly made an appearance in Splitsvilla 5 following which he was seen in Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. His character of Romi Bhalla was loved by the audience. Aly was later seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. His chemistry with Jasmine Bhasin was loved by everyone.
Pavitra Punia
Pavitra, who happens to be a contestant in Splitsvilla season 3, has been a part of several popular shows like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Love U Zindagi, Naagin 3, etc. She grabbed eyeballs with her stint in Bigg Boss 14 and her equation with Eijaz Khan made her the talk of the town.
Arjit Taneja
Arjit, who made her debut with V The Serial, was seen MTV Splitsvilla 6. Although he did several TV shows, his performance as a parallel lead in Kumkum Bhagya turned out to be a turning point for him. Arjit was later seen in Naagin 5, Bahu Begum etc. Currently, he is seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery.
Sana Sayyad
Sana Sayyad was the runner-up of Splitsvilla season 8 and went on to work in shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui Sun Yaar Try Maar, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Divya Drishti, etc. She is currently playing the lead role in Spy Bahu opposite Sehban Azim.
Paras Chhabra
Paras Chhabra was the winner of Splitsvilla season 5 and was later seen in season 8 of the show. He was seen in shows like Badho Bahu, Vighnaharta Ganesha etc. However, his performance in Bigg Boss 13 made him a household name. Besides, Paras' chemistry with Mahira Sharma won hearts.
Mohit Malhotra
This former Splitsvilla season 2 contestant is a known face of the television industry. He has been seen in shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Naagin 5 etc.
Prince Narula
Known as the king of reality shows, Prince Narula was the winner of Splitsvilla season 8. He later won Bigg Boss 9. Prince was seen in shows like Badho Bahu, Naagin 3 etc.
