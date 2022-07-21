Former TV actress and Union Minister Smriti Irani is currently on cloud nine as her son Zohr recently got graduated from a foreign university with flying colours. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared a video from her son's graduation ceremony on her Instagram handle.
Smriti Irani Is Proud Of Her Son Zohr As He Graduates With Flying Colours (VIDEO)
The proud mother captioned the post as, "Your graduation today Zohr signals the advent of new possibilities.. to live your potential, to chase your dreams, to live and love responsibly, to be you... just you... I'm proud, I'm overwhelmed, I'm overjoyed... love you much .. God bless."
In the above video, Zohr can be seen greeting others with his hands folded as namaste on the stage. It is indeed a proud moment for his parents. Interestingly, he also flaunted Indian culture by folding his hands in the foreign country's university.
Smriti Irani's son Zohr's graduation day video is going viral on social media, and fans as well as many TV celebs can't stop gushing over his beautiful gesture. Actors like Vikrant Massey, Amit Sadh, Tusshar Kapoor and others have so far congratulated Zohr and Smriti on social media.
Talking about Smriti Irani, after winning hearts with her acting skills, is actively working in politics. She is one of the popular leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The former actress tied the knot with Zubin Irani in 2001. The couple was blessed with two kids Zoe Irani and Zohr Irani.
Filmibeat congratulates Zohr Irani!
- Mouni Roy & Ekta Kapoor Wish Smriti Irani On Her Birthday; Mouni Reveals Her Most Fav Story About KSBKBT Star
- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Makes Comeback On The Small Screen, Ekta Kapoor Gets Nostalgic
- Mouni Roy Receives Sweet Message From Smriti Irani; Other TV Celebs Congratulate Actress On Her Wedding
- Smriti Irani Hints At Her ‘Saas Wala Comeback’ For Daughter’s Fiance, Says 'Ab Receiving End Pe Damaad Hoga'
- Smriti Irani's Shooting For Kapil Sharma's Show Got Cancelled Due To A Misunderstanding?
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kapil Sharma To Kiku Sharda, TV Celebs Congratulate Mirabai Chanu On Winning Silver Medal
- 21 Years Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Smriti Irani Says, 'Show Changed Many Lives'
- Sudhanshu Pandey, Smriti Irani, Shilpa Shinde And Chetan Hansraj Mourn The Demise Of Director Raj Kaushal
- Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia Passes Away; Farhan Akhtar & Other Celebs Express Their Grief
- Barkha Dutt's Father Loses Battle To COVID-19; Abhishek Bachchan & Other Celebs Offer Heartfelt Condolences
- Ekta Kapoor Wishes Smriti Irani On Her Birthday, Says She Is Jealous Of Her Losing A Lot Of Weight
- Smriti Irani Prefers Desi Tommy Over #Pawri; Asks People to Leave 'Pawri' & Think About Shehnaaz's Feeling