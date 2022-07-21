Smriti Irani Is Proud Of Her Son Zohr As He Graduates With Flying Colours (VIDEO)

Former TV actress and Union Minister Smriti Irani is currently on cloud nine as her son Zohr recently got graduated from a foreign university with flying colours. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared a video from her son's graduation ceremony on her Instagram handle.

The proud mother captioned the post as, "Your graduation today Zohr signals the advent of new possibilities.. to live your potential, to chase your dreams, to live and love responsibly, to be you... just you... I'm proud, I'm overwhelmed, I'm overjoyed... love you much .. God bless."

Watch the video

In the above video, Zohr can be seen greeting others with his hands folded as namaste on the stage. It is indeed a proud moment for his parents. Interestingly, he also flaunted Indian culture by folding his hands in the foreign country's university.

Smriti Irani's son Zohr's graduation day video is going viral on social media, and fans as well as many TV celebs can't stop gushing over his beautiful gesture. Actors like Vikrant Massey, Amit Sadh, Tusshar Kapoor and others have so far congratulated Zohr and Smriti on social media.

Talking about Smriti Irani, after winning hearts with her acting skills, is actively working in politics. She is one of the popular leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The former actress tied the knot with Zubin Irani in 2001. The couple was blessed with two kids Zoe Irani and Zohr Irani.

Filmibeat congratulates Zohr Irani!