Sneha Tomar On Shooting For Sherdil Shergill In Shimla: It Felt More Like A Working Holiday (Exclusive)

Actress Sneha Tomar, who has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, is now all set to be seen in Colors TV's upcoming show, Sherdil Shergill. She was recently shooting for the show in Shimla along with the cast and crew. In conversation with Filmibeat , Sneha opened up about her experience shooting for Sherdil Shergill in Shimla.

Sneha Tomar, "It is a fulfilling experience shooting in a place that is filled with timeless beauty. Also, shooting in Himachal during this time was such a blessing because the weather was very pleasant. We avoided the scorching heat of Mumbai and enjoyed our time."

The actress feels that it was like a working holiday for her, which turned out to be a memorable shoot for her. Sneha further added, "It felt more like a working holiday when we shot in Shimla, and I remember that it was freezing cold every day, in the night, that it was hard to shoot, but thanks to 'angithhi' that kept us warm. It was a memorable shoot. I went out to explore Shimla's cafes and visited the Christ Church, which is the second oldest church in North India."

Advertisement Advertisement

Sneha Tomar is very excited for Sherdil Shergill. "I'm beaming with excitement and cannot wait for the show to release. This show is going to present me in a different avatar. I can't reveal much about the character but I can say that I am happy to come up with something fresh and exciting on-screen and I can't wait for the reaction of the audience," the actress concluded.

Advertisement

Talking about the show, Sherdil Shergill stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles. It is a rom-com revolving around two individuals from different backgrounds and ideologies. The shooting for the show has been done in Shimla, and audiences can expect the release date announcement soon.