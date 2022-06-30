Sofia Hayat Gets Hospitalised After Her Body Salt Level Dropped Due To Fasting

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, actress-spiritual healer Sofia Hayat informed her fans that she will be fasting for her body. Let us tell you, she followed the ritual as a spiritual practice. However, the fasting process didn't suit her and she got hospitalised after she felt dizziness.

While speaking about her health condition and issues she faced due to fasting, Sofia Hayat told the same portal, "I was doing the body cleanse practice by fasting and I did anema. I think during the purging process I lost a lot of salts and electrolytes from the body. The levels went dangerously low. I asked the nurse to get me five packets of salt and that kind of saved me. So, this condition resulted in me being hospitalized, my heart felt funny and I was shivering. I spoke to my friend from the hospital, he is a healer and it felt good. So, eventually, I had to break the fast and I had to eat food, to listen to my body. My body doesn't want to fast this time. But, I am not sure why my health suffered this time because every time I have done it in the past- the last time was in 2014, I was quite fine."

Let us tell you, Sofia is recovering now and has got discharged from the hospital. Interestingly, she joked about the hospital bill. She complained over the hospital bill and thanked God for having health insurance in the UK. When asked about her need for fasting, Sofia Hayat said that she wanted to explore her previous life and get in touch with her soul through fasting.

She claimed that she has done the same in the past as well. However, this time it affected her health. While concluding her statement, the Bigg Boss 7 contestant said, "I can see God is helping me, recovering me and showering His love. Spirituality does have a miracle. You start feeling god within yourself. I'm a blessed daughter."

Talking about Sofia Hayat, she has always been in the news for her controversial Instagram posts and statements. Recently, she had also urged people not to discuss about her past relationship with Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on social media.