Sofia Hayat Urges Netizens Not To Discuss Her Past Relationship With Rohit Sharma; Watch Video

Sofia Hayat often makes headlines for various reasons. Recently, ahead of India vs Ireland's T20 match, fans started trending Indian batsman Rohit Sharma's name with his ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat's. It has to be noted that Rohit is not a part of the squad for the Ireland tour. Apart from that, the Hitman also completed his 15 years in International Cricket. Noticing the trend, Hayat urged netizens not to discuss her past relationship with Sharma.

The Bigg Boss 7 fame recently shared a video of herself in a blue bikini on Twitter and wrote, "Can we please let it go. Let's stop talking about me and Rohit Sharma. I can't believe people still want us to be together. The last few days my name and Rohit's has been trending. Can we respect that he is married with a child now. Let there be some respect for his marriage."

Sofia Hayat also spoke about her relationship with Rohit Sharma in the video. She said, "We are now over, our relationship was a long time ago. We both are happy now in our lives. I understand everyone wants us to be together, but it's not going to happen in any lifetime. So let's find some other beautiful things to talk about instead of me and him, because I forgot who he is! and how he looks and his pictures."

Looks like Sofia Hayat has moved on from her past relationship and decided to go on a spiritual journey. She also stated in the video that she will be fasting for 21 days. She revealed that the body stops getting emotional, worried, angry and greedy after practising that particular fast.