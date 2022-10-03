Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has resulted in a lot of disapproval from many netizens Now, Sona Mohapatra has objected to the filmmaker's appearance on the 16th season of the popular reality show. The singer, who is known for her outspokenness, has said Indian TV channels are a “depraved and sad lot”.
Bigg Boss 16: Sona Mohapatra Disappointment Over Sajid Khan’s Participation; Calls Channel 'Depraved, Sad'
It must be noted that Sajid entered the house during the grand premiere which aired on Saturday. Soon after the episode, many viewers took to social media and called out the channel and the makers for giving him such an opportunity amid the several sexual assault allegations made against him by many women from the industry during 2018’s MeToo movement.
Sona too voiced her opinion on Sunday whilst replying to a news anchor's post about the various sexual assault allegations made against Sajid Khan on Twitter. The singer wrote, "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot."
She went on to add, “& of course the series sleaze #VikasBehl & master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV… thought that calms me (?) that it’s a dying medium & some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves, even if it means dragging other humans under; women. @IndiaMeToo (sic).”
Meanwhile, Sajid only spoke about being removed from Houseful 4 on the grand premiere episode. However, the Bollywood director refrained from speaking about the serious allegations that have been levelled against him.
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Archana Gautam For Making Fun Of Abdu Rozik’s Height; Call Her ‘Third Class’
- Bigg Boss 16 Day 2 Live Updates: On First Nominations Of The Season, Bigg Boss Orders To Throw Away The Niceti
- Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh States That She Was Out Of Work For Two Years Due To Her Skin Tone
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Said That She Didn’t Wish To Participate In The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Opens Up About His Financial Struggles And Getting Bullied Due To His Height
- Bigg Boss 16 October 2 Highlights: Nimrit Is Reprimanded By Bigg Boss; Housemates Receive Special Phone Calls
- Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah Voices Support For Sajid Khan, Gets Trolled By Netizens For Praising His Entry
- Bigg Boss 16 Day 1 Live Updates: And So, On The Very First Day, #KhelGayeBiggBoss
- Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek Joins Hands With Salman Khan, But There's A Catch
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Highest Paid Contestant Ever In Show's History; Check Out Other Contestants' Fees
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Upset As Sajid Khan Joins Show As Contestant, Slam Shehnaz Gill For Her Support
- Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam: All You Need To Know About Bikini Model Turned Politician