Recently, her sister said that her family didn't accept that she died of heart attack. While the other sister also revealed that hours before her death, Sonali had called her mother and hinted that something fishy was going on. Now, her brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that she was murdered in Goa and added that crucial things including CCTV cameras and laptop missing from her farmhouse in Haryana.

Sonali Phogat's sudden death has shocked everyone. As per reports, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant and BJP leader was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, a police official had earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack. It is said that police had registered a case of unnatural death.

Sonali's brother, Rinku alleged that a short while before her death, she had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law, wherein she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.He told the reporters outside the Anjuna Police Station, "We had asked her to stay away from them and return to Hisar the next day (after she spoke to her mother)."

ANI had tweeted, "I've submitted a written complaint in Anjuna PS, Goa. This was a pre-planned murder. We've doubts on two people including her personal assistant. I demand a CBI investigation into her death: Rinku, late Sonali Phogat's brother. Phogat died of a suspected heart attack in Goa y'day."

He claimed the police have refused to register a FIR against the two persons and said that the family members would prefer the post-mortem to be conducted at the All-Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi or Jaipur.

He was quoted by PTI as saying, "If the FIR is not filed against them, we will not allow the post-mortem to be conducted in Goa. She was a BJP leader for last 15 years. We will also appeal to the Prime Minister to help us in getting justice for her."