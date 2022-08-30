The complaint copy filed by Goa police that was accessed by India Today stated, "During interrogation, Sudhir Pal Sangwan confessed to the crime, stating that after reaching Goa he along with Sukwinder Singh took Sonali Phogat to Curlie's restaurant at Anjuna, Goa, on the pretext of partying and there he mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced Sonali to drink it. Sudhir Pal Saghvan also disclosed that, Sukhwinder Singh had helped him in procuring an obnoxious substance and the same was confessed by Sukhwinder Singh."

Sonali Phogat's murder case has taken new twist as her aide Sudhir Sangwan has accepted that he gave MDMA drugs to the BJP leader in liquid form. As per an India Today report, Anjuna police station in-charge has filed a 'complaint copy' in the case which stated that the owner and management of Curlies Beach shack, Anjuna, Bardez Goa knowingly permitted their premises for carrying out narcotic activities.

After police examined CCTV footage of Curlies restaurant, police found that Sudhir forcefully made Sonali drink the alleged obnoxious substance liquid in water bottle. Apparently, the spiked drink caused the death of the ex-Bigg Boss contestant.

The complaint copy read, "Sukhwinder came to Goa and were staying at Grand Leoney Resort, Vagator, Bardez Goa wherein they procured MDMA drug for consumption through room boy of the hotel for which he and Sukhwinder paid Rs 5000 and Rs 7000, respectively. Further all three of them snorted MDMA drug at their hotel room and further proceeded to Curlies Beach Shack. Accused Sudhir Pal also stated that he has put some MDMA into one empty water bottle and carried the same to Curlies Beach club along with him and the remaining MDMA drug kept in packet and he kept said into his pant pocket."

The statement said that Sonali and Sukhwinder drank the drink (which had MDMA) and they danced. Later, Sonali told Sudhir that she was feeling uneasy and requested him to take her told the ladies toilet where she vomited. It is then he realised that she is suffering from drug overdose and took the remaining packet of MDMA from his pant pocket and put it into the same empty bottle. The copy further stated that he has kept the said bottle into the flush tank of the ladies' toilet which is situated on right side on the first floor of the Curlies beach Club, Anjuna, and closed the flush tank cover.

The complaint copy also stated that Sudhir is willing to point out the place wherein he has kept the said bottle containing MDMA packet.

On the other hand, it is being said that Sonali's family members are scared of the life of 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara after her parent's demise. As per Womensera report, the family members of Yashodhara will soon meet the Superintendent of Police to ensure her safety.

Yashodhara's uncle Kuldeep Phogat said that they will request SP to give a gunman for her security, as he feels that the person who killed Sonali might be a threat to Yashodhara. As per the report, she has been kept at home instead of hostel. They might send her to her grandmother's house.

Apparently, Sonali has assets of about Rs 110 crore, and now after her demise, her daughter will be entitled to this property. Apart from land worth of about Rs 96 crore, the value of her resort is around Rs 6 crore.

Meanwhile, a confidential report on Sonali Phogat's murder case has been sent to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.