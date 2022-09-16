Recently, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the late actress' family and the Haryana government had made persistent demands. As per PTI report, an official revealed that Sonali's case has been handed over to CBI, who arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday (September 16) to investigate the mysterious death of ex-Bigg Boss contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat in the state last month.
Sonali Phogat Death Case: CBI Takes Over The Probe, Arrives In Goa
The official said that also the CBI will be given all the documents related to the case, and also revealed that the central agency team would be visiting Anjuna Police Station and other spots related to the case in North Goa.
For the uninitiated, Sonali was found dead in Goa last month. While preliminary reports stated that she died of heart attack, her family had alleged foul play. Further investigation on the case revealed that she died due to drug overdose.
Post this, a murder case was filed by the Goa Police after the post-mortem report suggested blunt force injuries on her body. So far, Goa Police had made five arrests- Two of her associates- PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder were arrested on the charge of murder while other three were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
For people in distress help available at- KIRAN (1800-599-0019), Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.
- Sonali Phogat’s Final Film Prerna To Be Released Soon, Makers Also Interested In Making Her Biography
- Sonali Phogat Death Case: Amid Growing Demands, Goa CM Recommends CBI Probe
- Sonali Phogat Death Case: SC Stays Demolition Of Goa’s Curlies Restaurant
- Sonali Phogat Case: Expensive Cars, Furniture Missing From Her Farmhouse; Daughter Yashodhara Seeks CBI Probe
- Sonali Phogat’s Last Song ‘Chhori Ka Naam’ Crosses 1.2M Views On YouTube
- Sonali Phogat Death Case: Police Recover 3 Diaries From Her Residence; Sudhir Had Access To Her Secret Lockers
- Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police Finds Crucial Evidence In Haryana; Advocate Writes Letter To CJI
- Sonali Phogat Death Case: Rakhi Sawant Makes A Shocking Confession
- Sonali Phogat Case Shocking Revelations: Her Daughter's Life In Danger As She Inherits Rs 110 Crore Assets?
- Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Pub Owner & Drug Peddlers Sent To Police Custody; CBI To Take Over Probe
- Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Named As Sudhir's Wife In Rent Documents- Report
- Sonali Phogat Death Case: Tantra Mantra Angle Adds New Dimension To The Investigation?