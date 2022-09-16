Sonali Phogat Death Case: CBI Takes Over The Probe, Arrives In Goa

Recently, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as the late actress' family and the Haryana government had made persistent demands. As per PTI report, an official revealed that Sonali's case has been handed over to CBI, who arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday (September 16) to investigate the mysterious death of ex-Bigg Boss contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat in the state last month.

The official said that also the CBI will be given all the documents related to the case, and also revealed that the central agency team would be visiting Anjuna Police Station and other spots related to the case in North Goa.

For the uninitiated, Sonali was found dead in Goa last month. While preliminary reports stated that she died of heart attack, her family had alleged foul play. Further investigation on the case revealed that she died due to drug overdose.

Post this, a murder case was filed by the Goa Police after the post-mortem report suggested blunt force injuries on her body. So far, Goa Police had made five arrests- Two of her associates- PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder were arrested on the charge of murder while other three were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

