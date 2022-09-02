Sonali Phogat Death Case: Goa Police Finds Crucial Evidence In Haryana; Advocate Writes Letter To CJI

Sonali Phogat's death case is taking new turn with each passing day. Sonali had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. According to reports, she felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St Anthony hospital in Anjuna, where she was declared brought dead.

It has to be recalled that initially, in the post-mortem report, it was mentioned that there were no injuries on Sonali's body. But as per the latest report, the Goa Police found 46 marks of injuries on her body, which are due to the mishandling of Sonali in the pub where she was dosed with meth, and added that there were attempts to control her.

Goa Police Finds Crucial Evidence In Haryana

Meanwhile, as per IndiaTV report, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Shobhit Saxena said that special police team, which is in Haryana to investigate the case, has apparently collected some crucial facts and some important evidence

Sonali Phogat's Assistant Eyed Her Agri Land

According to Tribune India report, as per documents that were accessed by Goa Police from her farmhouse in Dhandoor village, Sonali owned 50 kanals of agricultural land, and her PA was trying to get one fourth portion of it on lease for a period of 10 years at a paltry sum of Rs 60,000. Apparently, although Sudhir got appointment in the online mode from the Tehsil office in Hisar for the registration of the lease deed on three different occasions, he couldn't register it due to unknown reason.

The report also stated that police Goa police also searched her house in the Sant Nagar locality and found a bottle of liquor from her room, and they also took the details of the property and bank accounts. However, they refused to divulge details of the amount of money in the bank accounts or transaction details.

As per Sonali's family and police investigations, they suspect that Sangwan was eyeing on her Rs 100 Crore properties.

However, as per Sakshi Post, the Anjuna Police ignored Hyderabad Police tip off about the drugs mafia in Goa on August 17. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand was quoted by the portal as saying, "After an enquiry with all the drug consumers in our area, we got to know that their peddlers are Pritish Narayan and Adwin and both of them are from Goa. Our team went to Goa and caught Pritish but were unable to arrest Edwin. During the Sonali Phogat case, the Goa Police named Edwin as one of the suspects. We got to know that all the peddlers involved in the case are from Goa only."

According to the portal, drug peddler Pritish was arrested by the Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-New) of Hyderabad on August 17 for his alleged involvement in supplying drugs at Anjuna beach in Goa and in the Telugu states. They came to know during interrogation that drugs were being distributed across the country by six persons, including Steven and Edwin Noonis, who both belong to the Anjuna areas. The Osmania University police arrested Pritish and six others accused and sent a copy of the FIR and other details to the Anjuna police and asked them to arrest them.

Advocate Writes Letter To CJI Demanding CBI Probe

Meanwhile, as per ANI report, a letter petition has been written by an advocate addressed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking transfer of investigation of Sonali's case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As per the report, the letter stated, "The investigation of the present killing is not limited to Goa Police only as this could be a larger conspiracy and needs to be investigated in other states, which need to be done by some agency who can investigate this matter without any obstruction or legal complications, which can be done by CBI only which is having a free hand to investigate cases without any obstruction in any state in India."

The letter further read, "Sonali is also a popular star among the public, because of the statues and political engagements of Sonali Phogat, it cannot be ruled out if this killing could have some bigger conspiracy which can be found out only when the investigation is done in a larger manner."

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.