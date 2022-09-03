Sonali Phogat Death Case: Police Recover 3 Diaries From Her Residence; Sudhir Had Access To Her Secret Lockers

According to India TV report, Goa Police who visited Sonali's Sant Nagar residence in Haryana's Hisar district, have seized three diaries. The recovered diaries had records of Sonali Phogat's money given through her PA Sudhir. It also has a mention of money invested by her in several states including Haryana. It is being said that the diaries also have Sonali's income, expenses, names and numbers of some politicians, and some bureaucrats, who worked for her.

BJP leader, social media influencer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat's death case is taking a new turn with each passing day. Investigation into her death has been going on, and so far, police have arrested her PA Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurateur Edwin Nunes, alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar.

Another report from the leading daily stated that the accused had access to her secret lockers and passwords. The electronic locker has now been sealed by the police after her aide Sudhir failed to unlock it with passwords.

On the other hand, as per Republic World report, Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to conspiracy. Sources have revealed that Sudhir confessed to the police during custodial interrogation, wherein he accepted that bringing Sonali to Goa was a part of his plan and there was no shooting.

Police source revealed to the portal, "There was no planning to shoot in Goa. Sudhir and his aide had actually conspired to murder Phogat."

Meanwhile, Goa Police have confirmed that all the relevant documents recovered are enough to get Sudhir convicted in the murder case. Sources revealed to the portal, "They (Goa Police) are confident to stand strong in the court during the trial to hold the accused responsible for the murder of Sonali Phogat."

