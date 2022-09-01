Sonali Phogat Death Case: Rakhi Sawant Makes A Shocking Confession

While addressing the media, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she always believed that Sonali Phogat was murdered. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant also added that Phogat used to tell her that she was in love with Sudhir Sangwan. Sawant also added that since it is revealed that Phogat never died because of a heart attack, CBI and Police should solve the case soon.

The death case of Sonali Phogat, the former Bigg Boss contestant and BJP Leader has now taken a different turn with the arrest of her Personal Assistant, Sudhir Sangwan. Meanwhile, Sonali's friend and Bigg Boss housemate Rakhi Sawant has made some shocking confessions regarding the accused, PA Sudhir Sangwan.

"Dekhiye jab mujhe pata chla tha toh day 1 se mujhe murder hi lag rha tha. Sonali ji ka murder hi hua hai. Bigg Boss me bhaut accha waqt bitaya hai mene. Unki jaan thi unki beti aur jo unke PA the vo taklu, she used to tell us that she was in love with him (her PA Sudhir Sangwan). And Vo PA bhi the aur dost bhi the, ab vo nahi hai toh mujhe batana accha bhi nahi lagta. Bhaut galat baat hai, heart attack unko aaya hi nahi. Abhi kya hai vo CBI and police dekhek (I knew it was murder from day 1. Sonali was murdered. Her daughter and her PA were very dear to her and she use to tell us that she was in love with him. It doesn't look nice if I say all these things after her death, but what happened is very wrong. CBi and police will take care of it now)," said Rakhi Sawant.

As reported earlier, Omvir Singh Bishnoi, Goa's Inspector General of Police confirmed that Sudhir Sangwan confessed to the crime, in a press conference that was held on August 26. According to the investigation team, Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder took Sonali Phogat to Curlie's restaurant in North Goa on the pretext of partying. The duo mixed recreational drug methamphetamine in drinking water and forced her to consume it. She was bought dead to a private hospital in Goa the same night.

