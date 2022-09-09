Sonali Phogat Death Case: SC Stays Demolition Of Goa’s Curlies Restaurant

However, as per an ANI report, the Supreme Court of India has stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant and directed the restaurant to shut it until it decides on a petition challenging the demolition. The next hearing will reportedly be held on September 16.

Goa's Curlies restaurant has been in the news after the death of Sonali Phogat, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and ex-Bigg Boss contestant. The Goa Police personnel were deployed outside the restaurant after the court ordered its demolition this morning (September 9) over green violations.

ANI tweeted, "Supreme Court stays demolition of Curlies restaurant in Goa subject to the condition that no commercial activities will take place there."

As per a DNA report, the court said, "There shall be a stay on demolition with respect to structure in Survey No. 42.10 subject to the appellants not undertaking any commercial activities in respect of structures."

As per the report, on September 6, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissed an appeal filed by the owner of Curlies nightclub Linet Nunes, challenging the demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA). The restaurant's owners Linet and Edwin Nunes received the demolition notice from the Office of the Deputy Collector on Thursday, September 8.

On the morning of September 9, following the order of NGT, the demolition squad had begun demolishing the Curlies nightclub in Anjuna, Goa. An official said that the demolition squad of the district administration along with Anjuna police personnel arrived at the beach around 7.30 am to demolish the restaurant that was built in 'no development zone' in violation of the CRZ norms.

For the uninitiated, Sonali Phogat was allegedly drugged at the restaurant before her death. Post this, the owner of Curlies, Edwin Nunes was arrested on August 27. But recently, Edwin was granted conditional bail against a personal bail bond of Rs 30,000. The court had also said that Edwin cannot visit Curlies and that he will need permission to travel outside Goa.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.