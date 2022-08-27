Sonali Phogat Death Case: Tantra Mantra Angle Adds A New Dimension To The Investigation?

Yes, you read it right. If the latest reports are to be believed, Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan had contacted a tantric many times, before her death. The Tantrik allegedly performed a 'vashikaran' ritual. According to the reports, Sangwan, a Rohtak resident, has been maintaining contact with many Tantriks of his locality.

Sonali Phogat's death case has taken a totally unexpected route with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan getting arrested by the police. It was revealed that Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder drugged Phogat before her death. The murder case has reportedly taken a different turn with the Tantra Mantra angle added to it.

The reports suggest that Sudhir Sangwan used Tantrik to create fear in Sonali Phogat's mind about impending danger, and convince her that he is her saviour. The Tantrik had even convinced Phogat to perform certain rituals to overcome this hurdle. According to her close associates, the former Bigg Boss contestant's behaviour totally changed after she met this Tantrik. Sangwan apparently fetched this idea to bring Sonali Phogat completely under his control.

To the uninitiated, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi confirmed that Sudhir Sangwan confessed to the crime, in a press conference that was held on August 26, Friday. According to the police, Sangwan's associate Sukhwinder took Sonali Phogat to Curlie's restaurant in North Goa on the pretext of partying. The duo mixed recreational drug methamphetamine in drinking water and forced her to consume it.

"After drinking the water she felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to hotel, where they were staying and then to St Antony's hospital, Anjuna where she was declared brought dead," concluded the IG of police.

